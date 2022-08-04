Emami's Anupam Katheriya joins Suraksha Diagnostics as COO

Anupam Katheriya, has over 22 years of experience in consumer goods industry with multinationals like Heinz, Nestle and Emami. He has successfully led marketing, sales and business development functions in his career and has been awarded PITCH Best CMO awards 22. He has also won ET Brand Equity Brand disruption awards 22 and recognised as one of the top 60 CMOs in India by Startuplanes. He will oversee the company's operational activities, marketing and sales functions and drive company's growth aspiration. Katheriya is an alumnus of IIM Ahmedabad and Delhi college of Engineering. Prior to joining Suraksha Diagnostics, he was part of Emami as associate vice president – marketing and business development.