Emami's Anupam Katheriya joins Suraksha Diagnostics as COO

Tushar Karnik has been appoined as CFO.
Suraksha Diagnostics, the largest diagnostic chain in Eastern India and one of the most trusted names in the healthcare industry, has planned to expand and enhance their business pan India.
As per their growth strategy, Suraksha has appointed Anupam Katheriya as chief operating officer (COO) and Tushar Karnik as chief finance officer (CFO), both of whom would be playing an important role in the company’s expansion plans.
“As we continue to develop Suraksha as a trusted brand across the country, we need to meet the tremendous market demand and thus required a unique perspective from our leadership team. Both Anupam Katheriya and Tushar Karnik comes with a wealth of strategic expertise which would give us a fillip to our expansion plans. At present Suraksha is present in 53 cities across West Bengal, Bihar, Assam, Meghalaya, Maharashtra. Our focus is now to expand our footprints across India and also enhance our services”, said Dr Somnath Chatterjee, managing director, Suraksha Diagnostics.
Anupam Katheriya, has over 22 years of experience in consumer goods industry with multinationals like Heinz, Nestle and Emami. He has successfully led marketing, sales and business development functions in his career and has been awarded PITCH Best CMO awards 22. He has also won ET Brand Equity Brand disruption awards 22 and recognised as one of the top 60 CMOs in India by Startuplanes. He will oversee the company's operational activities, marketing and sales functions and drive company's growth aspiration. Katheriya is an alumnus of IIM Ahmedabad and Delhi college of Engineering. Prior to joining Suraksha Diagnostics, he was part of Emami as associate vice president – marketing and business development.
Tushar Karnik is a Chartered Accountant having 28 years of work experience across various industries including Manufacturing, Consulting, NBFC, Services, Media, IT & Healthcare Industry. His experience also includes exposure to global operations across Asia-pacific, Europe, Africa, Middle East and USA. He would be overseeing Suraksha’s financial and operational activities as well as contribute to the company's growth plan and assist all strategic and operational efforts across the country. Prior to joining Suraksha Diagnostics he spearheaded the launch of IPO in Metropolis as CFO.
“Suraksha, a trusted brand for over 30 years is on a growth path. With robust expansion plans including acquisitions and technological enhancements in place, the coming few years will see Suraksha attaining greater heights. I am excited to join the organisation at this very interesting juncture and look forward to contribute towards its larger interests and pursuits”, said Mr Anupam Katheriya, Chief Operating Officer, Suraksha Diagnostics Pvt Ltd.
“At Suraksha my responsibility will be to create strong commercial ties and alliances in order to expand the firm and safeguard revenue streams. The road ahead looks extremely promising for the group and I am looking for a fruitful journey with the team”, Tushar Karnik, chief finance officer, Suraksha Diagnostics.