Embassy Services names Saarang Ganapathi as CEO

Embassy Services, the property management arm of Embassy Group, announced the promotion of Saarang Ganapathi as its chief executive officer (CEO).

Ganapathi has over 11 years of experience in real estate management and 7 years at ESPL, where he helped improve operations, increase efficiency, and expand the company’s presence to 130 million square feet across 12 states. Previously as chief operating officer, he has played a key role in strengthening ESPL’s presence across diverse real estate sectors, including business parks, airports, data centres, high commissions, retail, co-working spaces, hospitality, education, and residential developments. Ganapathi has also spearheaded the expansion of ESPL’s service portfolio, adding Project Management Consultancy and Renewable Energy Advisory to its offerings.

“I am honoured and privileged to step into the role of CEO at ESPL, a company I am deeply committed to and proud to have been a part of. As we embark on this next phase of growth, my focus remains on driving operational excellence, expanding strategic initiatives, and providing greater value to our clients. Building on our strong foundation and track record of innovation, I look forward to accelerating ESPL’s expansion into new markets across India, while reinforcing its position as an industry leader. With our talented team, I am excited about the opportunities ahead,” said Saarang Ganapathi, CEO, Embassy Services.

In his new role as CEO, Ganapathi will focus on strengthening ESPL’s capabilities in renewable energy, project management consultancy, and integrated property solutions. He will continue to manage a workforce of over 20,000 professionals, ensuring quality services while promoting growth and innovation.