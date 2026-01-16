Embraer appoints Aniruddho Chakraborty as India communications head

Embraer has appointed Aniruddho Chakraborty as head of communications for India. In this role, he will oversee communications across the company’s commercial aviation, defence, executive aviation, and support and services businesses.

The appointment comes as Embraer continues to expand its presence in India following the opening of its central hub in Aerocity, New Delhi, last year. The company has been building local capacity as part of its plans to engage more closely with India’s aerospace and defence ecosystem.

Embraer has been operating in India for over two decades, with its aircraft serving the Indian Air Force, government agencies, business jet operators and regional airline Star Air. Nearly 50 Embraer aircraft across multiple platforms are currently in operation in the country.

Chakraborty joins Embraer from RTX, where he served as head of external communications in India for Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney and Raytheon. His career spans 17 years across corporate communications roles at organisations including Boeing, Ericsson, Tata Teleservices and Comic Con India.

He holds a master’s degree in advertising and public relations from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, New Delhi, and a bachelor’s degree in commerce from Shri Ram College of Commerce, Delhi University.