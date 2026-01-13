Emeritus appoints Sahil Deswal as VP and head of organic growth

Sahil Deswal has taken on the role of vice president and head of organic growth at Emeritus. In his new position, he will be responsible for driving growth initiatives across the company’s global, alumni, India and APAC businesses, operating as a centre of excellence.

Deswal brings experience across marketing, growth and strategy roles in consumer internet, gaming, AI and edtech companies. Prior to joining Emeritus, he was vice president marketing at Junglee Games, where he led organic growth and marketing across multiple skill-gaming platforms. His earlier roles include chief growth and marketing officer at Bobble AI, chief marketing officer at Augnito, and senior leadership positions at Trell, Times Internet and bigbasket.

Announcing the move on LinkedIn, Deswal said, “I’m excited to share that I’ve joined Emeritus as Vice President & Head - Organic Growth.”

At Emeritus, his remit includes overseeing long-term growth strategy and working closely with leadership teams across regions and business lines.