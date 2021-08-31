Emirates appoints Mohammad Sarhan as Vice President for India and Nepal

Sarhan will be responsible for leading the airline’s operations and strengthening Emirates’ presence in the market.
Emirates has announced the appointment of Mohammad Sarhan as vice president for India and Nepal, effective 1st September. Sarhan will be responsible for leading the airline’s operations and strengthening Emirates’ presence in the market. Jabr Al-Azeeby, currently vice president India and Nepal, will take on the role as Vice President for the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.
Mohammad Sarhan, Emirates Vice President for India and Nepal, said: “I’m very excited and privileged to be taking on this new opportunity. Emirates has shared strong ties with India since 1985 and I look forward to working with our talented staff on-ground to continue growing the airline’s operations in the market.”
Sarhan holds more than 15 years of experience in the aviation industry. His first post with Emirates came in 2009 in Cote d’Ivoire, and since then he’s held several commercial leadership roles in Vietnam, Greece, Thailand, Myanmar and Cambodia. In his new role, Sarhan will manage the airline’s commercial operations, drive business growth and lead the airline’s strategic initiatives across the region.
The new appointment comes as the airline announces several commercial leadership movements across West Asia, Africa, the GCC, and Central Asia. All of the movements include Emirati talent into key leadership positions, either being promoted from within the organisation or through portfolio rotations, underpinning the airline’s commitment to career development and progression of its UAE Nationals.
Emirates has held strong ties with India since 1985 and the airline remains committed to its long-term commercial strategy in the country. Emirates currently operates passenger services to nine destinations in India including Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Kochi, Kolkata, Mumbai, and Thiruvananthapuram - connecting customers to more than 120 destinations via Dubai.