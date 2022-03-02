Emmanuel Upputuru moves on from Cheil India

His next plans are unknown as of now.
After a three year stint at Cheil India, Emmanuel Upputuru has hung up his boots as chief creative officer. His next plans are unknown as of now. Prior to working in Cheil, he had a five year stint as the founder and creative chairman of an agency called ITSA which is based out of Gurgaon, Haryana.
With over two decades of experience across communication networks, Upputuru has had stints with houses like WPP and Publicis. Some of the agencies he's worked with in the past include Ogilvy & Mather, Contract, Leo Burnett and McCann Erickson. Some of the clients he has worked with in the past include the likes of Samsung, TCS and MG. Motors India.