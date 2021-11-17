Endemol Shine India elevates Anaya Mohanty as Head Of Development for premium scripted & non-scripted

She will be reporting directly to Abhishek Rege, CEO Endemol Shine India.
Endemol Shine India today announced the promotion of Anaya Mohanty into the role of Head of Development for Premium Scripted and Non-Scripted, reporting directly to Abhishek Rege, CEO Endemol Shine India.
Previously the business’ creative director for premium scripted development, Mohanty was responsible for managing talent acquisition, internal development, and creative supervision. Now expanding her remit, she will oversee premium scripted and non-scripted development, with the view to identifying new projects to take to market. Under scripted, she will supervise the concept pipeline, service platforms for projects in development and will coordinate with co-producers, outlets, and various entities to create, package, and produce shows. While on the non-scripted front, she will support the development of homegrown ideas and IP, while targeting TV Networks and OTT platforms with titles that have potential to resonate with their relevant audiences.
A skilled leader with a masters in Mass Communication and Media Studies from Jamia Millia Islamia, Mohanty has almost two decades of experience in the creative field. Prior to joining Endemol Shine India, she worked with Colour Yellow Productions Pvt. Ltd in Marketing for Digital Media and Operations, was a Creative Producer at Eros Now, and producer at CNBC-TV18. She has also worked as a Creative Consultant, Writer, and Senior Producer on multiple projects.
“Given Anaya’s experience, I have no doubt she will thrive in this role. In her new capacity, she will play a key role in ensuring we devise and execute a standout premium slate, which garners attention from our network and OTT clients across the county. Quality has always been key to our strategy and in setting this new role, we will continue to commit to delivering in line with this goal” said Abhishek Rege CEO Endemol Shine India.
“I am honoured to be taking on this new role, which presents a hugely exciting opportunity to have strategic oversight of our entire premium development pipeline. Universal themes have always been at the heart of all our shows and ensuring our titles remain relatable for diverse audiences is key. Over the coming months, we will look to build up a slate which is bursting with ground-breaking, high-quality titles that are carefully considered, tailored and targeted to capture the attention of all our clients” said Mohanty on her promotion.