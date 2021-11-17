Endemol Shine India elevates Anaya Mohanty as Head Of Development for premium scripted & non-scripted

Previously the business’ creative director for premium scripted development, Mohanty was responsible for managing talent acquisition, internal development, and creative supervision. Now expanding her remit, she will oversee premium scripted and non-scripted development, with the view to identifying new projects to take to market. Under scripted, she will supervise the concept pipeline, service platforms for projects in development and will coordinate with co-producers, outlets, and various entities to create, package, and produce shows. While on the non-scripted front, she will support the development of homegrown ideas and IP, while targeting TV Networks and OTT platforms with titles that have potential to resonate with their relevant audiences.