English Browne India appoints JD Singh as CEO for the next three Years

English Browne, a leading UK-based hygiene brand, has appointed JD Singh as CEO for the next three years. Singh will assume the new role at the start of Browne’s new fiscal year. JD Singh is high profile business executive having experience of around 16 years in sales, strategy and marketing.
JD Singh has led the company to win two prestigious awards, namely, ‘India’s Most Innovative Company in Hygiene, 2022’ and India’s No. 1 Brand in Sanitary Pad Protection.
“I am honored to have been elected as English Browne’s new CEO. It’s truly a privilege to be a part of a company that focuses on innovation and quality for bettering women’s health”, said Singh.
In addition to appointing a new CEO, the company is also launching 5 new products in the hygiene space, all of which are under the management and overview of JD Singh’s board of directors.