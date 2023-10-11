Enormous announces new appointments

Pranoy and Shrikant will work with Ashish to strengthen the northern operations. Speaking about the new hires, Ashish Khazanchi says, "We, at Enormous, are serious about Delhi. We've always had a significant presence in NCR, but we're doubling down on what we could possibly do in the region. The kind of work we do has natural traction with the audiences here. We decidedly need to build on that. We're looking at the North being a focus area for us this year and the next. Pranoy and Shrikant are key appointments for us to bolster our capabilities in Delhi, and there are a few more leadership-level people joining in the coming months. We will be one of the best-equipped agencies in Delhi in the coming months. We like the entrepreneurial spirit of Delhi and the way consumer businesses here are growing post-COVID. Some of the largest advertisers in the country are in Delhi, and we certainly want to be a part of their rosters. We, as a brand, want to be known for the work that we're doing for the big clients in Delhi."