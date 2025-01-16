Enormous appoints Akshat Trivedi as National Creative Director– West

Enormous Brands has announced the appointment of Akshat Trivedi as national creative director- West. A creative force with a track record, Trivedi joins the agency from The Womb, where he was creative partner.

In his new role, Trivedi will lead creative efforts for Enormous in the region, drive campaigns, mentor talent, and ensure the agency’s work meets audience expectations.

Commenting on the appointment, Ashish Khazanchi, managing partner and CCO at Enormous Brands, stated: “Akshat’s work speaks volumes. His ability to blend compelling storytelling with a nuanced understanding of consumer behaviour sets him apart. At Enormous, we’re committed to redefine creativity in the industry, and Akshat’s leadership will be instrumental in this journey.”

Akshat has worked at Ogilvy, Ibs Fulcro, and The Womb, creating campaigns for brands like Fogg, Saregama Carvaan, Piramal Finance, and others. At Ibs Fulcro, he led successful campaigns for UPI, Kotak, and Bajaj Electricals, combining digital and traditional creative strategies.

Speaking on his new role, Akshat Trivedi said, “As I write this, it has already been a few days working with the super talented bunch of people at Enormous. Their minds are always buzzing with ideas and their hearts not only applaud individuals in the team but also celebrate great advertising work, no matter which agency or place they come from. I believe it comes from or rather multiplies by the way Ashish thinks and feels about advertising. I am thrilled to be a part of the Enormous team and look forward to creating great work together.”