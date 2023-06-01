Enormous appoints Neha Singh as Group Business Head

She will be based out of Enormous' Mumbai office.
Neha will work closely with Ashish Kazanchi and the agency's business heads. She will be based out of Enormous' Mumbai office. In her new role, Neha will be in charge of the agency's large businesses and building strategic capabilities for all existing businesses.
Neha Singh's last stint was with JWT/WT. She has had an illustrious career with long stints at FCB Ulka Group and JWT. Neha is part of the prestigious Impact Top 30 under 30 list and was awarded high potential - top 50 performer at JWT globally. She is also an IAA Future Leadership Award winner. She has experience across various categories, including beauty, automotive, BFSI, FMCG, and pharma. She has partnered some notable brands such as LUX, Nivea, AMFI, Mahindra Automotive, Hershey's, Kellogg's, Sugar Free, Park Avenue, Cello BIC, and more, contributing to the winning stories of creative and marketing effectiveness awards for their campaigns.
Speaking about the new hire, Ashish Khazanchi said, “Neha is really a firebrand management person. She is one of the rare young old-school advertising people in that there's as much account management she handles, as in-depth planning on her businesses. She's been one of the star performers in all her previous stints and has been a thirty under thirty winner too. She's clearly a CEO in the making. We've created a role for her to enable her to exercise her exceptional capabilities.”
Regarding her new role, Neha said, "Enormous is the torchbearer of creativity in the advertising fraternity, and their recent work has been roaring high impact solutions & the passion for great work. That's what excites me the most about this organization. I've been working with the creative firepower called the Enormous family for the past few weeks, and I'm thrilled to add my bit to take it to the next level."