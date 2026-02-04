Enormous appoints Pankaj Nihalani as Mumbai creative head

Independent ad agency Enormous has appointed Pankaj Nihalani as head of creative for its Mumbai office as the firm looks to accelerate its next phase of growth.

Nihalani joins Enormous from Ogilvy, where he most recently served as executive creative director. He brings more than 16 years of experience and has worked across categories including banking, fast moving consumer goods and infrastructure.

His client portfolio includes Axis Bank, Rin, Adani, Perfetti, Pidilite, FOGG and Ambuja Cement. Enormous said his work has received both Indian and international creative and effectiveness awards.

“Pankaj is one of those rare creative leaders who combines instinct with intent,” said Ashish Khazanchi, managing partner at Enormous, adding that Nihalani understands the pressures of large brands and operating at scale.

Nihalani said the agency’s approach to bold, craft driven advertising and its current momentum influenced his decision to join. “Enormous represents the kind of advertising I’ve always believed in,” he said.

Enormous said the appointment strengthens its creative leadership as it focuses on building enduring brand ideas at scale.