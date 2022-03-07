Enormous appoints Shashwat Manohar from FoxyMoron as Vice President and Head of Digital

Speaking on joining Enormous, Shashwat Manohar, VP and head of digital says, "I am excited to lead the Digital function at Enormous Brands. This agency has done some incredible work both in strategic understanding of markets and impactful solutions to marketing problems. I would lead the digital team here to make the solutioning more effective across touch points. The advertising industry today has become quite fragmented in terms of service offerings for brands. This poses a challenge for marketers as they switch between multiple agencies and struggle at most times to deliver impactful results across . My aim therefore is to work closely with the very capable team at Enormous and deliver 360 solutions and campaigns in a consistent and effective manner for brands and businesses."