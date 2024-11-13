Enormous Brands appoints Joy Chauhan as Fractional CMO

Enormous Brands has appointed Joy Chauhan as fractional chief marketing officer (CMO). This appointment aligns with Enormous' focus on being a trusted partner for its clients in managing business and growth objectives while offering a range of services and creative solutions.

Advertisment

Chauhan joins Enormous from erstwhile JWT / Wunderman Thompson (WT) (now VML) where in his last role, he served as managing partner (North) and chief client officer (WT India). Under his leadership, the North office was responsible for numerous global and Indian brands like, PepsiCo, Nestle, GSK, Hero MotoCorp, Honda Motors, Apollo Tyres, Indigo airlines, Vivo phones, The Times of India to name a few. Prior to JWT/WT, North, Chauhan was the head of agency's Sri Lanka operations and JWT (South). Chauhan has also worked at McCann and Grey Worldwide.

With the learnings and insights of over 18 years at JWT alone, Chauhan has experience in sectors as diverse as automobiles to chocolates and has strong capabilities to lead an agency in driving solutions for clients across the spectrum of what a CMO’s mandate entails. He is poised to steer clients through today’s complex business challenges with a fresh spectrum of strategic solutions designed for remarkable growth.

Ashish Khazanchi, managing partner at Enormous, expressed his enthusiasm about the new addition: "The scape and the fragmentation of what a brand needs to do today to stay relevant in the marketplace has exploded. The job of an agency is to steer all aspects of a brand’s growth. Joy’s wealth of experience brings a whole new dimension to our offerings. At a time when brands are seeking breakthrough strategies amidst market fragmentation, this partnership transforms opportunities for our clients.”

Sharing his views on joining the agency and the role ahead, Joy Chauhan said, "After over 25 years with various network agencies to be a part of an independent set-up was something I was keen on. Enormous is one of the top advertising agencies in India at the moment and there is no better time for independent setups than now. What started with just a free-wheeling chat with Ashish turned out to be this very interesting engagement. Enormous has nothing to prove as far as creativity goes and is at crossroads of next-level growth and scaling up. I am happy to be a small part of this very large story in the making."

Chauhan's appointment comes as Enormous completed eleven years recently.