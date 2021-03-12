Enterr10 Television Networks elevates Shrutish Maharaj as Group Chief Business Officer

Speaking on his extended role Shrutish Maharaj said: “I am equally elated to lead Dangal 2.0. The industry saw us create and then re-create benchmarks for the entire genre last time around, but it will be equally challenging and exciting to have a go at it again with the lot of changed variables and only one constant, which is a firm belief in your own brand. Dangal Originals give us a lot of edge over competition, not only in terms of positioning and differentiation but also as a great revenue opportunity. I am most confident of orchestrating yet another success story with my team.”