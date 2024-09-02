Entertainment Network India appoints Sumit Aggarwal as chief strategy and growth officer

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
He will lead the company behind Radio Mirchi and Gaana across all platforms, including radio, digital, and the events portfolio.
Entertainment Network India (ENIL), the company behind Radio Mirchi and Gaana, announces the appointment of Sumit Aggarwal as the chief strategy and growth officer.
In his new role, Aggarwal will lead the strategic vision and growth initiatives across all ENIL platforms, including radio, digital, and the company’s extensive events portfolio. With a focus on innovation, expanding audiences, and digital transformation, Aggarwal’s leadership will be key to strengthening ENIL’s position in the rapidly evolving media landscape.
He brings over 20 years of diverse experience across industries such as consumer products, industrial business, health-tech, and media. His expertise in utilising data-driven insights and advanced technologies like AI/ML to drive business success, combined with a deep understanding of strategy, business, and consumer behaviour, has consistently delivered outstanding results.
Before rejoining ENIL, he served as head of strategy and data science at Viacom18 Media. In his earlier tenure at ENIL, Aggarwal held multiple key roles, including cluster head for Gujarat, head of activations, and head of strategy and international business. In these positions, he significantly contributed to the company's growth by driving innovative business strategies, enhancing operational efficiencies, and achieving remarkable business outcomes.
He holds a degree from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) Sloan School of Management and has a proven track record of leading large-scale strategic initiatives and driving growth in complex environments.
On his appointment, Sumit Aggarwal said, “I am excited to join ENIL at a time when the media industry is undergoing significant transformation. I look forward to working with the talented team at ENIL to build on its legacy of innovation and to explore new avenues for growth that align with our audiences' evolving needs.”
Yatish Mehrishi, CEO at ENIL - commented on the appointment, saying, “We are thrilled to welcome Sumit back to the ENIL family. His strategic mindset and extensive experience in the media sector will be invaluable as we continue to navigate the changing dynamics of the industry and explore new growth opportunities.”