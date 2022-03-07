EORTV ropes in Falguni Shah as Managing Director

Falguni Shah will be responsible for the rollout and management of EORTV’s content and revenue. She will also be handling the brand to create awareness for the Indian market. Falguni has twelve years of experience in content creation, brand integrations, syndication and marketing. Prior to her experience in the entertainment industry, she has held plump positions in the companies like Standard Chartered Finance Ltd, HDFC Standard Life, Tata Teleservices Ltd and BPL (Loop) Mobile, post which she switched from corporate to the content industry joining Dreamzz Images Studio.