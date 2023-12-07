Epigamia promotes Rahul Jain as Chief Executive Officer

In the new role, he will be spearheading the company’s overall business and creating unique proposition in the FMCG space.
Epigamia recently announced the elevation of Rahul Jain, co-founder and COO, to the role of chief executive officer. Rohan Mirchandani, who was earlier co-founder and CEO, and has now moved into the role of executive chairman. Ankur Goel, the founding member of Epigamia, who has played a role in overseeing the company's supply chain and business intelligence functions, was elevated to the post of chief operating officer.
In the new role, Jain will be spearheading the company’s overall business and creating a unique proposition in the FMCG space, developing strategies to stay competitive, identifying new opportunities, and fostering innovation.
“We are happy to have Rahul as our CEO whose strategic business acumen and dedication to Epigamia’s values make him the perfect fit for this role.”, said Rohan Mirchandani, co-founder and executive chairman, Epigamia.
Rahul Jain, co-founder and CEO, Epigamia, said, “I am humbled by this new opportunity and look forward to a journey that is fueled by innovation and our team's collective passion. I envision a path in which every decision reflects our commitment to quality and our desire to lead change. Together, we will redefine the consumer product landscape and build a legacy that makes Epigamia the ultimate choice among its consumers."
Jain began his career in finance, working for Deutsche Bank’s Credit Structuring team. Post his MBA, he launched Doctor Moo – an organic milk brand. Later on, he partnered with Mirchandani to launch Epigamia.