Equirus ropes in Sahil Shah as chief investment officer and fund manager of Equirus Long Horizon Fund

He will lead the Equirus Long Horizon Fund and provide leadership to equity funds, overseeing asset management, investment, and research.
Equirus is excited to announce the appointment of Sahil Shah as the new fund manager of Equirus Long Horizon Fund (ELHF) and chief investment officer (CIO).
With a career spanning over 17 years in the financial industry, Sahil Shah brings a wealth of expertise and a proven track record of success to Equirus.
Prior to joining Equirus, Shah served as a fund manager at Edelweiss Small Cap Fund, overseeing assets under management (AUM) of Rs. 3,300 crores. He also co-managed the Midcap and Multicap funds at Edelweiss. Shah's track record in managing mutual funds and PMS, particularly in the small and mid-cap markets, combined with his analytical acumen, positions him as a key asset to Equirus.
Shah is a CFA (ICFAI) holder, and his background includes roles both on the sell-side as an analyst and on the buy-side managing mutual funds and PMS, further enriching his comprehensive view of the market.
Ajay Garg, founder and managing director of Equirus, expressed his enthusiasm about the new appointment, stating, "We are thrilled to welcome Sahil Shah to the Equirus family. His extensive experience and outstanding track record in fund management are invaluable as we continue to strengthen our asset management business. Sahil's expertise and strategic vision will play a crucial role in driving the performance of our funds and delivering exceptional value to our investors."
In his role as CIO, Shah will be responsible for managing the Asset Management business and leading the Equirus Long Horizon Fund. He will also provide strategic leadership to other Equity funds, encompassing investment, research, and management, working closely with other fund managers.
"I am honoured to join Equirus and excited about the opportunity to lead the asset management team," said Sahil Shah. "I look forward to leveraging my experience to enhance fund performance and contribute to the continued success of Equirus's investment offerings."
Shah’s appointment marks a significant milestone in Equirus ongoing commitment to delivering top-tier financial services and investment solutions to their clients.