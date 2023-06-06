Essel Group appoints Zee Media's Ruchira Srivastava to lead HR

In her new role, she will help in building people practices for other Group.
After almost 14 years of service in Zee Media Corporation, Ruchira Srivastava has now been shifted from Zee Media Corporation to lead the HR function of group companies associated with Essel Group in Noida. In her new role, she will help in building people practices for other Group companies.
A spokesperson at Essel group said, “We are confident that she will be able to manage the expectations of all stakeholders considering her performance record over the years”.