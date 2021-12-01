Essence ropes in Kunal Danda as VP, Client Services

Previously, he was with Mindshare as Principal Partner.
Essence, a global data and measurement-driven media agency a part of GroupM has recently roped in Kunal Danda as vice president, client services. He joins the media agency from Mindshare, where he was the principal partner for more than 2 years. Prior to that, he worked with DBS Bank as SVP, Group Strategic Marketing & Communication for a year. Danda also had prior stint with Mindshare as regional digital head - west for moret han 2 years.
An experienced professional with over 20 years of proficiency in marketing and communications, developing and executing aggressive business strategies for large global organizations as well as small enterprise start-ups, in the past Kunal has also worked with OMD, Edelman, Digitas and Tata AIG Life Insurance.