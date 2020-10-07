Essence ropes in Mohit Kumar to lead it's Airtel Digital business

Kumar was digital marketing manager at GSK.
Essence, the data and measurement-driven media agency from GroupM, has appointed Mohit Kumar to lead its's Airtel Digital business. Prior to his latest assignment, Kumar was digital marketing manager at GSK.
He was a digital marketing manager at Reckitt Benckiser (RB) before joining GSK and was responsible for setting up the real time marketing practice for Durex. Before being absorbed by RB into its team, Kumar was with digital marketing agency Interactive Avenues handling RB’s content and influencer marketing initiatives for brands like Dettol, Moov, Lizol, Itch Guard, Harpic among others.
With over 12 years in the industry, Kumar started his career as an internet marketing manager with HDFC Bank in 2008. Having worked across both the client and the agency side of the business, he has had stints with Kantar IMRB, GroupM and OMG in the past.