EssenceMediacom India elevates Averill Sequeria to chief strategy officer

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Averill previously worked in the creative futures team at EssenceMediacom India.
EssenceMediacom, GroupM’s media agency, today announces the promotion of Averill Sequeria to chief strategy officer in India. Averill, with more than 20 years’ experience, has most recently overseen the creative futures team at EssenceMediacom India, advocating innovative initiatives and cultivating a forward thinking culture.
Her wealth of experience and deep understanding of the marketing industry, coupled with her data-driven and collaborative approach, uniquely qualify her to steer the strategic direction of the agency. Averill is committed to a consumer-centric approach, focusing on growth, optimising ROI, and strengthening the brand.
Navin Khemka, CEO - EssenceMediacom South Asia said, “Averill's appointment as Chief Strategy Officer at EssenceMediacom India embarks on a new phase of creative strategies and growth, highlighting our commitment to excellence in media strategy. She is a proven leader and change agent with an impressive track record of strategic innovation. With her vast experience, we are confident she will drive significant progress and accelerate our ongoing success.”
Averill Sequeria, chief strategy officer, EssenceMediacom India. said, "I have always been passionate about innovation and the vast varieties EssenceMediacom has to offer to its clients. I look forward to pushing boundaries with the agency’s inventive culture to ensure meaningful impact to our clients and businesses in this modern media ecosystem. I am thankful to Navin for believing in me and giving me charge to lead this agency of future.”
Averill will be based out of the Bangalore office and report into Navin Khemka.