EssenceMediacom ropes in Mihir Palan as Senior Director, Planning

EssenceMediacom, GroupM’s newest and largest agency has appointed Kinnect's Mihir Palan as senior director of planning, APAC for Google SMB business. He worked with Kinnect for 7 years and his last held designation was vice president media. Palan posted about this update on his LinkedIn profile.
A media professional with more than 13 years of experience, Palan is a visiting faculty with many educational institutes. Prior to Kinnect, Palan worked with adMixt, MSL Group, WATConsult, and The Glitch.