Eswaran Arasu joins HT Digital Streams as AGM- branded content lead, South. Prior to this role, Arasu was working with Bennett Coleman and Co.

Advertisment

He took to LinkedIn to announce the same.

Arasu is a seasoned marketing and sales professional with over a decade of experience. He spent nine years at Bennett Coleman and Co., where he began as an assistant manager in 2015 and advanced to the role of manager. His career also includes roles at organisations such as Crown Relocations, Synergetic Inception Events, and others.