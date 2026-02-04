ET Digital appoints Indraneil Basu as executive editor – strategic initiatives

After over a decade at NDTV, Indraneil Basu has joined The Economic Times Digital, part of Times Internet, as executive editor – strategic initiatives.

Basu’s new role will involve leading strategic projects across events, partnerships, collaborations and content initiatives, with a focus on integrating technology-led formats into ET Digital’s offerings.

He spent more than 15 years at NDTV Group, most recently serving as executive producer for brand solutions and technology programming. During his tenure, he also held leadership roles including vice president, programming – technology, auto and special projects, overseeing content creation across television and digital platforms.

Announcing the move on LinkedIn, Basu wrote: “Last month, I closed a beautiful chapter at NDTV — a place that gave me far more than a role. It gave me purpose, perspective, and the rare privilege of working alongside some of the sharpest minds in the business, all while being part of a brand that’s genuinely loved. And now… the plot thickens. I’ve stepped into a new chapter at TheEconomic Times Digital, Times Internet, joining as executive editor – Strategic Initiatives.

My gig: Dreaming it up, then dialing it all the way up—bringing larger-than-life moments to life through landmark events, iconic collaborations, cutting-edge content and bold partnerships, where technology meets what’s deeply, unmistakably human. The past few days have been nothing short of electric—from walking into an office that feels more like an idea hub than a workplace, to witnessing the sheer scale at which human imagination and AI collide to quietly power everyday life. What happens behind the scenes here is astonishing—and being part of that engine feels incredibly energising. Excited to climb higher with the ET leadership team and the wider clan that’s already made this feel like home.”