Ethinos appoints Deepak Koli as Paid Head

Most recently, he served at as AVP – paid media at Teletext Holidays.
An eminent leader with rich experience of 14+ years across industries and in various leadership positions, he has handled several high-profile paid search accounts across varied industries, such as Travel & Tourism, E-commerce, FMCG, Fashion, BFSI, Recruitment, Technology, Real Estate, Automobile, and more. He completed his graduation and then MBA in Finance and Marketing from PIMR, Indore. He has successfully led teams and serviced pan India and global clients, including the US, UK, Australia, Middle East, Singapore, Malaysia.
Most recently, he served at as AVP – paid media at Teletext Holidays. Prior to this, he worked with Iprospect as a AVP and managed accounts, PPC Audit, SEO, SMM, media buy online tracking & reporting, etc. Mr Koli has handled major brands from multiple verticals like AirAsia, Yatra, Thompson, Essilor, Wildcraft, Ajio, Myntra, Royal Sundaram, Exide Life, ICICI Lombard, TVS, Toyota, BMW, Nokia, Intel, Australian University, Disney, IKEA, to name a few.
With a results-driven approach and an eye for detail, Deepak will steer the company’s Indian and global businesses, he will focus on suitable improvements to existing digital marketing strategies and ways to increase customer engagement, leveraging various digital technologies and social media channels.
Deepak Koli, paid head, Ethinos commented, “Ethinos is a name synonymous with creativity and growth and I am honoured to become the company’s paid head. I am looking forward to bring in my years of experience into practice and become an integral part of the brand’s identity while continuing the seamless momentum of current processes.”
Brijesh Munyal, joint managing director, Ethinos commented, “We are happy to bring Deepak on board, we are confident that he will be a force in developing and driving Ethinos forward – in a very exciting but also competitive time. We are thrilled to welcome him on board. with his experience and proven management skills, we are confident that he is the right leader.”