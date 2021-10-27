Ethinos appoints Kumar Anish as Business Head

Most recently, he served as head- e Commerce at ‘Aviva Life Insurance Company India, where he managed to drive revenue growth through online campaigns by creating ROI based working culture around data. Prior to this, he worked with some of the country’s leading groups/brands Edelweiss Tokio Life Insurance as Head E – Commerce, Aegon Religare Life Insurance as head digital sales & E –Commerce, HDFC Standard Life Insurance as Associate Vice President, Aviva India as AVP – BD & Strategy to name a few. Additionally, following his passion towards fitness- he is a fitness enthusiast, loves to be updated about world affairs & currently trying his hands at playing the ukulele.