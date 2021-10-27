Ethinos appoints Kumar Anish as Business Head

Most recently, he served as head- e commerce at ‘Aviva Life Insurance Company India.
Headquartered in Mumbai, end-to-end digital and performance marketing agency, Ethinos is excited to announce the appointment of Kumar Anish as a business head.
An eminent leader with rich experience of 15+ years across industries and in various leadership positions, centered around Insurance & Banking domain and a few startups. He completed his graduation and then MBA from ITM, Navi Mumbai. He has successfully handled large pan India projects ranging from e-commerce business delivery with responsibility of P/L, Aggregator tie -ups & on-boarding (high level B2B tie ups – online & offline), Partner engagement and delivery. He has also handled large financial and non-financial tie-ups with some of the major brands like Induslnd Bank, DBS, Air Deccan, Eureka Forbes, Oxford Book Store, to name a few.
Most recently, he served as head- e Commerce at ‘Aviva Life Insurance Company India, where he managed to drive revenue growth through online campaigns by creating ROI based working culture around data. Prior to this, he worked with some of the country’s leading groups/brands Edelweiss Tokio Life Insurance as Head E – Commerce, Aegon Religare Life Insurance as head digital sales & E –Commerce, HDFC Standard Life Insurance as Associate Vice President, Aviva India as AVP – BD & Strategy to name a few. Additionally, following his passion towards fitness- he is a fitness enthusiast, loves to be updated about world affairs & currently trying his hands at playing the ukulele.
An ecommerce and business development profession having a strong skillset: -
Build E -Commerce platforms for transitioning businesses to digital channels – Mobile first approach.
Running digital marketing campaigns to deliver revenue targets, analytics, UI/UX, content repositories, customer journey mapping and need based API integrations.
Manage large E assist centers dedicated to working on closing leads generated through online campaigns.
Manage new partnerships and relationship with large aggregators, financial and non-financial entities.
Revamp UI/UX in the user journey to improve the bottom funnel
Create Omni channel business models wherein the customer can be serviced through various touchpoints – online & offline.
As a business head, Anish will steer the company’s Indian and global businesses, he will focus on transforming Ethinos into a more customer-centric organization that leverages emerging technologies to deliver innovative solutions in specific industry verticals. He will also be responsible for driving business operations, and synergy while aligning organizational long-term strategy.
Kumar Anish as business head, Ethinos commented, “I am extremely high in spirits to lead this outstanding organisation in its next phase of growth. I am looking forward to bring in my years of experience into practice and become an integral part of the brand’s identity while continuing the seamless momentum of current processes. I am ready to expand existing client relations, developing new ones and architecting innovative strategies while creating digital milestones.”
Brijesh Munyal, joint managing director, Ethinos commented, “We are happy to bring Anish on board, he comes with an impressive background and brings with him the right mix of expertise, experience and industry insights we seek at this juncture. Also, he has handled financial and non-financial clients which I think is a boon for us as an organization. It's been our constant endeavour to bring world-class talent on board to support our future endeavours.”