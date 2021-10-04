Ethinos appoints Shuvayu Bhattacharya as Business Head

An industry veteran with over 20 years of proven experience and expertise with cross platform strategy, media planning and buying, new product launches and media audit. He has demonstrable track-record to scale business growth, and drive profitability. He completed his graduation from St Xavier’s, Kolkata and an MBA degree in Marketing Management from Institute of Social Welfare and Business Management (IISWBM), Kolkata. Shuvayu brings with him a strong skillset in integrated advertisement and communication, multi-platform strategic planning and analytics, digital planning, strategy and content management, product platform management, 360-degree new product launches in media, lead agency teams on media audits, lead agency on New Business Acquisitions and mentoring/Motivation/Growth of the team.