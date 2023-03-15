Etihad Airways appoints Salil Nath as General Manager for Indian Subcontinent

Nath takes the reins from Neerja Bhatia, who is retiring after 18 years leading Etihad Airways in India.
Etihad Airways, the national airline of the UAE, has appointed Salil Nath as General Manager of the Indian Subcontinent.
Based in New Delhi, Salil will be responsible for all commercial activities across a key cluster for the Etihad network within the central region - India, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Maldives & Seychelles.
Since joining Etihad in 2012, Nath has served as the Regional Sales Manager of key sectors starting with Bangalore-Hyderabad, followed by the North and East India. During the COVID-19 restructuring, he took on the additional responsibility of managing Central India as well as Bangladesh & Seychelles.
Prior to joining Etihad, Nath has worked with Kingfisher Airlines, part of the United Breweries Group, and a brief stint at renowned multinational travel management company Amex GBT, overlooking corporate sales and client servicing respectively.
Amer Khan, vice president Middle East, Africa, & The Sub-Continent, Etihad Airways, said: "India plays a crucial role in Etihad Airways’ growth strategy, contributing significantly to the airline’s global operations, and we are honoured to support demand in one of the fastest-growing aviation markets in the world. As we look to expand our operations, we are delighted to have Salil take up the new role, leading Etihad’s commercial activities in the region."
Nath holds a degree in Hotel Management from Welcomgroup Graduate School of Hotel Administration in Manipal, specializing in Sales and Marketing.
"With a strong and growing network, Etihad is one of the world’s most recognised and trusted airlines, operating for almost 20 years. As I step into this new role, I look forward to working together, enabling growth, and delivering value as we take our positioning to new and greater heights,” said Nath.
Khan, said: “Neerja’s astute leadership over the years has been a defining factor for the growth of the airline in the Indian subcontinent. On behalf of Etihad Airways, we extend our heartfelt gratitude for Neerja’s unwavering support and dedication.”