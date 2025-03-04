Eugene Lee resigns as McDonald's International CMO after 15 years

Eugene Lee has stepped down as McDonald's CMO after 15 years. Lee began his career at McDonald’s as a senior marketing executive and steadily advanced to the role of International CMO in May 2023. Prior to joining McDonald’s, he spent two years as a marketing executive at the Souled Out Group.

He took to LinkedIn to announce the same.

The post read, “After 15-years with McDonald’s, it’s never easy to say goodbye to a brand that has been such an integral part of my professional & personal life.”

“I still remember my very first campaign as a young Marketing Executive - the 2009 Coke Glasses, and the excitement of seeing customers lining up for it at the restaurants. Who would have thought that same Malaysian would eventually end up leading Marketing for 80x markets across the globe, spanning Latin America, Europe, Middle East, Africa and Asia as International CMO! But it’s time… time to step out of my comfort zone and explore a world beyond the Golden Arches, using the skills I’ve learnt at this amazing brand to build amazing new things,” Lee added.