Euler Motors elevates Pallavi Arora to Associate Vice President - Marketing

Euler Motors, an electric commercial vehicle company has elevated Pallavi Arora to associate vice president - marketing, marking a significant milestone in her six-year journey with the company. In her expanded role, Pallavi will lead Euler Motors’ integrated marketing and communications function, overseeing public relations, digital and performance marketing, social media, brand marketing, and ATL and BTL initiatives across both B2B and B2C segments. She will be responsible for driving brand positioning, digital transformation, and customer engagement strategy as the company continues to scale its presence in the commercial EV market.

Prior to this elevation, Pallavi served as assistant general manager - marketing and earlier as senior manager - marketing at Euler Motors. During this period, she conceptualised and led flagship initiatives aimed at accelerating awareness and adoption. ‘Bada Socho, Euler HiLoad Socho’, the marquee campaign for the HiLoad EV was led by her. She also led the launch of ‘Aane De’ (“Let It Come”) campaign for StormEV, India’s first 4W Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV) equipped with ADAS. Most recently, she spearheaded ‘Tan Tana Tan’, the brand campaign created to highlight the strength and profitability of Turbo EV 1000, the company’s 1-tonne payload electric cargo vehicle. This campaign is currently being amplified at the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 which is India’s biggest sporting moment.

Earlier in her career, Pallavi worked with Warner Bros. Pictures India, Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India Limited, and Cube26 (acquired by Paytm). Her progression reflects a strong foundation in strategic brand building and performance-led marketing, reinforcing Euler Motors’ commitment to developing leadership talent from within.