Eureka Forbes strengthens its Leadership Team

Gaurav Khandelwal as chief financial officer will be leading the Finance, Commercial, Legal and Secretarial functions of Eureka Forbes. He is a Chartered Accountant with an experience of two decades spread across India, US and UK. Prior to joining the Eureka Forbes leadership team, he has worked in the FMCG, telecommunication and hospitality sectors with organisations like Hindustan Unilever, Airtel and Oyo Hotel and Homes. He is a CA rank holder and has extensive experience in business transformation and driving profitable growth.