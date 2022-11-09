Eureka Forbes strengthens its Leadership Team

Shubham Srivastava joins as Chief Product and Technology Officer Gaurav Khandelwal as Chief Financial Officer.
Eureka Forbes, India’s leading health and hygiene brand has announced the appointment of Shubham Srivastava as chief product and technology officer and Gaurav Khandelwal as chief financial officer (CFO).
Shubham Srivastava as Chief Product and Technology Officer will drive digital transformation at Eureka Forbes. A seasoned tech product entrepreneurial leader with a strong business acumen, he will be responsible for building the technology platform and products that will drive digital transformation at EFL.
Prior to this, Shubham was the Chief Technology Officer for Hindustan Times Digital Streams where he drove their digital transformation, helping them become one of the top digital media brands in the country. He has also worked with organisations like MakeMyTrip (India’s biggest OTA), iTrust (Fintech start-up acquired by Karvy), and Aricent (a telecom software company), and has founded Tekch, a SAAS platform for operating commercial real estate. Academically, he has done B. Tech in Computer Science and Engineering from IIT, Dhanbad.
Shubham Srivastava, chief product and technology officer and the newest addition to the leadership team, says, “I look forward to working with the team to produce innovative solutions that would drive digital transformations at Eureka Forbes”.
Gaurav Khandelwal as chief financial officer will be leading the Finance, Commercial, Legal and Secretarial functions of Eureka Forbes. He is a Chartered Accountant with an experience of two decades spread across India, US and UK. Prior to joining the Eureka Forbes leadership team, he has worked in the FMCG, telecommunication and hospitality sectors with organisations like Hindustan Unilever, Airtel and Oyo Hotel and Homes. He is a CA rank holder and has extensive experience in business transformation and driving profitable growth.
Gaurav Khandelwal, chief financial officer, says, “It is an honour to be associated with an iconic brand like Eureka Forbes. I look forward to working with the team to further build on the foundations of the company and to take Eureka Forbes into its next phase of competitive and profitable growth.”
Speaking on the appointments, Pratik Pota, MD and CEO, Eureka Forbes Limited, said, “I am delighted to welcome Gaurav and Shubham to the Eureka Forbes family. Their leadership and contribution will be invaluable in driving the transformation at EFL.”