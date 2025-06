Eveready Industries India has appointed Anirban Banerjee as its CEO. Prior to this role, Banerjee was working as senior vice president and SBU head (batteries and flashlights) at the organisation.

He took to LinkedIn to announce the same.

Banerjee is a marketing professional with over two decades of experience. Throughout his career, he has worked with organisations such as Electrolux, Reliance Communications, The Hershey Company, Godrej Natures Basket, and Godrej Consumer Products.