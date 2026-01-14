Evocus appoints Clavell Santiago as VP, sales HoReCa and marketing

Evocus has appointed Clavell Santiago as vice president – sales HoReCa and marketing. In this role, he will oversee the company’s commercial and marketing functions, with responsibility across sales, brand strategy and the HoReCa channel.

Santiago was previously head of sales – HoReCa, where he led the brand’s expansion into the hospitality segment and worked on trade-led product launches. During this period, the company expanded its HoReCa presence across more than 1,000 outlets, working with hotel groups and restaurant chains.

He has over 12 years of experience across FMCG and hospitality, with prior roles at Narang Group, Coffee Day Beverages, MARS Group, IHG and Intercontinental Hotels Group.

Speaking on the announcement, Aakash Vaghela, founder and managing director of Evocus, said: “As Evocus continues to strengthen its presence in domestic and international markets, Clavell’s expertise in driving channel growth, building high-value partnerships, and elevating premium brand experiences will be invaluable. His proven track record in scaling brands and connecting meaningfully with consumers will play a key role in expanding Evocus’ footprint and strengthening our relevance across markets.”

Speaking on his appointment Clavell Santiago added, “I am deeply honoured to step into this role. The journey so far has been full of learning, experimentation, and meaningful milestones, and I’m grateful for the trust placed in me. As we scale Evocus, my focus will be on sharpening our marketing narrative, strengthening engagement across key channels, and building meaningful differentiation to drive sustainable growth for the brand.”

The appointment comes as Evocus continues to scale its presence in the HoReCa segment alongside its broader sales and marketing efforts.