Evocus appoints Pramod Joshi as head of retail sales and export. Joshi previously held a leadership role at AB InBev, where he spearheaded strategic sales initiatives and route to market.

Advertisment

Joshi began his career with Cadbury, where he developed strong expertise in sales strategies and route-to-market planning. Over the years, he has held significant leadership roles at Narang Group, Soulfull, and Twinings.

As he steps into his role at Evocus, Joshi's extensive industry experience will play a key role in reinforcing the company's position as a leader in the premium water category, both in India and internationally.

Speaking on the announcement, Akash Vaghera, founder and director of Evocus, said: "We are thrilled to welcome Pramod Joshi to the Evocus team. His remarkable experience and track record in the FMCG sector make him the perfect fit to lead our sales, retail and export functions. Pramod’s deep expertise in sales strategy, market expansion, and digital transformation will be invaluable as we continue to scale Evocus globally and further establish our leadership in the wellness and beverage industry. We are confident that Pramod will help us achieve our ambitious growth plans and look forward to seeing the positive impact he will bring."

Speaking on his appointment, Pramod Joshi said: "I am honoured to join Evocus and be a part of this dynamic and forward-thinking brand. Evocus has a unique positioning in the wellness and beverage space, and I look forward to leading the sales efforts to expand its reach both within India and internationally. With a strong focus on innovation, sustainability, and customer engagement, I am confident that together we will build on the company’s success and take it to new heights. I am eager to work closely with the talented team at Evocus to drive growth and make a significant impact in the market."