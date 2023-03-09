Ex-Amazon Rashi Goel launches Performonks

‘Performonks - The People Accelerator’ aims to deliver resources and mentorship to marketers which can help them overcome mindsets holding them back, says Goel.
Former director, marketing, Amazon India, Rashi Goel, has launched Performonks. According to her, ‘Performonks - The People Accelerator’ aims to deliver resources and mentorship to marketers which can help them overcome mindsets holding them back.
Before Amazon, Goel was associated with Nestle India where she was business executive officer - breakfast cereals, south asia and director marketing and consumer communications.
Goel has also worked with other brands such as PepsiCo, Coca-Cola India, Unilever, and L’Oreal India.