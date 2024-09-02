Vaishali Kasture joins Microsoft to lead SMC business in India and Asia

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Vaishali Kasture, who resigned as the interim country head of Amazon Web Services (AWS) in December, will be joining Microsoft as the SMC (small, medium and corporate) lead for India and South Asia. She took to LinkedIn to announce the same.
She has over 25 years of experience in banking and financial services, focusing on sales, operational excellence, digitisation, automation, and cloud sales. Kasture previously worked with Deloitte India, L&T Financial Services, and Experian.