Ex- Bajaj Allianz Life Amol Maheshwari joins MediBuddy as Country Head – Sales & Account Management

On joining MediBuddy, Maheshwari, country head – Sales & Account Management says "I am super excited to join India's largest and award-winning digital healthcare platform offering comprehensive & state of the art health care services. We are in pandemic times and have realised the importance of healthcare services like Teleconsultations, Annual Health Check-Ups, E-Pharmacy, Employee Wellness Programmes, etc. With India having one of least doctor penetration & MediBuddy having a partner network of 90,000 doctors, 7000 hospitals, 3000 diagnostic centres, 2500 pharmacies, it would be our mission to bring quality preventive healthcare to the last mile in India and promote healthy citizens. We are also committed to serving Indian Corporates across PSU, Private, MNC, SME Companies in structuring best in class Healthcare solutions for the well-being of their employees.”