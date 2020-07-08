Ex-Britannia, Ex-Unilever Honcho, Neeraj Chandra joins Innoviti’s Board

An alumnus of IIM Ahmedabad and IIT Kanpur, Mr. Neeraj Chandra brings over 30 years of experience in diverse sales, marketing & business roles with exposure to 25+ countries in Asia & Middle East. He was previously associated with Emami Limited as the CEO of their Consumer Care Division. Prior to that he held a variety of leadership roles including VP & COO at Britannia and Regional Brand Director for Asia at Unilever.