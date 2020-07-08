Ex-Britannia, Ex-Unilever Honcho, Neeraj Chandra joins Innoviti’s Board

Prior to this, Neeraj was with Emami as the CEO of their Consumer Care Division.
Leading provider of intelligent payment solutions, Innoviti Payment Solutions announced the addition of former Britannia and Unilever senior executive, . Neeraj Chandra, to its board of directors as an independent director. This position was created as a part of the structuring carried out during the recent fund raise from FMO and Bessemer.
An alumnus of IIM Ahmedabad and IIT Kanpur, Mr. Neeraj Chandra brings over 30 years of experience in diverse sales, marketing & business roles with exposure to 25+ countries in Asia & Middle East. He was previously associated with Emami Limited as the CEO of their Consumer Care Division. Prior to that he held a variety of leadership roles including VP & COO at Britannia and Regional Brand Director for Asia at Unilever.
Neeraj Chandra’s appointment is in-line with Innoviti’s aggressive plans of a) building exceptional, large new market opportunities through vertical focused products that connect to the customers in truly innovative ways, and b) building specialized market building & distribution models to rapidly scale up these markets while delivering high quality service.