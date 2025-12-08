Ex-GroupM vetran Aanchal Kapoor joins Adsgrove Digital as CEO

Marketing agency Adsgrove Digital has appointed Aanchal Kapoor as its new chief executive officer. Kapoor will be joining hands with founder Rajkumar Singh, ex-vice president at ANS Commerce, and will oversee the branding and performance operations of the agency.

With an experience of over a decade under her belt across some of the media houses like GroupM, Madison, OMD, and Xposure Media, Kapoor has 10+ years experience working for eminent brands such as LG, Shell, Bose, Duracell, Honda, ETS, Dawaat and the likes leading as integrated marketer for them.