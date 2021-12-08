Ex Havells' Amit Tiwari joins Tata Consultancy Services

He has been appointed as Global Head of Marketing Demand Centre.
Tata Consultancy Services has recently roped in Amit Tiwari as global head of marketing demand centre. He joins the leading Indian multinational information technology services and consulting company from Havells India, where he was its vice president of marketing for nearly four and a half years. He had joined the Indian electrical equipment company in 2017.
In a career spanning over two decades, Tiwari has also worked at places such as Philips India, Maxus, ZenithOptimedia, Lintas Media, among others.
Tiwari is a management graduate from Indian School of Business (ISB), Post Graduate Diploma in Management for Senior Executives (PGPMAX) and MBA from CMD, Modi Nagar.