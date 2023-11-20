Ex-L&K Saatchi & Saatchi's Anil S Nair joins EQUiTOR Value Advisory as Executive Director

Commenting on the new role he has taken up Anil Nair said, “I have been a major admirer of EQUiTOR’s vision and work from the outside for many years now. When RJT invited me to partner with him to take EQUiTOR to the next level I felt honoured and privileged. The incredible body of work they have done for both blue-chip and entrepreneurial clients over the years is a true testimony of the talent and capability they have built over the years. I am super excited to work with arguably the best minds in the business consulting space”.