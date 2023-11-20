Ex-L&K Saatchi & Saatchi's Anil S Nair joins EQUiTOR Value Advisory as Executive Director

He is currently an independent director on the board of Kalyan Jewellers, board advisor to Packfora and founder of Goodwind Mototours.
EQUiTOR Value Advisory, a strategy consultancy has announced the appointment of Anil S Nair as executive director effective 1st January 2024.
With an experience of 25 years across advertising, marketing, and business strategy, Nair brings a wealth of expertise and a proven track record to EQUiTOR’s leadership team. He is currently an independent director on the board of Kalyan Jewellers, board advisor to Packfora —a global packaging consulting company—and founder of a premium motorcycle touring company – Goodwind Mototours.
He has invested in a few start-ups across education, OTT content, and E Comm and mentors them as a promotor-advisor. Anil Nair has also founded a business consulting firm called ASN Growth Consulting, which will now be merged with EQUiTOR Value Advisory.
Anil Nair and EQUiTOR's founder and CEO, Ramesh Jude Thomas, will work together to advance the organisation to its next level. Nair will play a crucial part in expanding EQUiTOR's reputation and assisting the team in helping clients discover the untapped potential in their non-tangible assets.
Commenting on the new role he has taken up Anil Nair said, “I have been a major admirer of EQUiTOR’s vision and work from the outside for many years now. When RJT invited me to partner with him to take EQUiTOR to the next level I felt honoured and privileged. The incredible body of work they have done for both blue-chip and entrepreneurial clients over the years is a true testimony of the talent and capability they have built over the years. I am super excited to work with arguably the best minds in the business consulting space”.
EQUiTOR specialises in crafting strategies, supported by certified valuation and strategic processes, that enable firms to decode exponential growth by tapping into their most valued intangible - the brand. The list of clients includes Tata Sons, Mother Dairy, Infosys, Murugappa Group, TVS Motors, and Thomas Cook amongst others.
Commenting on the appointment, Thomas remarked, “With his stellar track record of working with ambitious entrepreneurs like The Munjals, Mahesh Gupta of Kent, The Kalyanaramans of Kalyan Jewellers, along with some of the biggest brands in the world such as Coca Cola, Renault, Škoda, Jockey, Emirates, Dettol, and Head & Shoulders, Anil brings in a mindset that can only bolster EQUiTOR’s commitment to unlocking unforeseen growth and value from intangible assets”.