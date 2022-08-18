Ex Mamaearth Marketing Head, Sambit Dash Joins RPSG Capital Ventures as Partner

He has over a decade of marketing experience with brands such as Honasa (Mamaearth, The DermaCo, etc), Nestle, and Yum foods.
RPSG Capital Ventures, an early-stage consumer VC fund, has announced the announced the joining of Sambit Dash as a Partner. Sambit has played a key role in building several high-profile sustainable consumer brands over the course of his career as a marketing and business leader. He joins RPSG Capital Ventures after over a decade of marketing experience with marquee brands such as Honasa (Mamaearth, The DermaCo, etc), Nestle, and Yum foods.
Sambit Dash is an alumnus of the prestigious IIM Ahmedabad. He started his career with Nestle India and led the P&L as well as marketing responsibilities for Nestea – Iced Tea and NESCAFE. Subsequently, he headed the marketing department at Taco Bell in India and Sri Lanka. Under his leadership, the QSR chain quickly scaled from 12 restaurants to more than 60 in two years.
His next assignment was with Honasa where he played a pivotal role in shaping Mamaearth’s brand positioning, implementing their unique influencer marketing strategy, and launching several large-scale campaigns which helped the brand emerge rapidly as a leading name in its segment. Earlier this year, he had been elevated to SVP Brand Factory, and he spearheaded the new brands for the company including Ayuga, Aqualogica, and Dr. Sheths.
Speaking about this, Sambit Dash, partner, RPSG Capital Ventures, said, “Having worked with consumer brands throughout my career, I am always excited about solutions that lie at the intersection of consumer needs, brand propositions, and viable business models. RPSG Capital Ventures has built a strong portfolio of successful brands in various consumer verticals, and my immediate focus will be to support the portfolio companies with my experience in consumer businesses and D2C marketing. I am excited to join Abhishek in building RPSG Capital as one of India’s leading venture capital funds focused on consumer brands.”
Sharing his thoughts, Abhishek Goenka, head, and chief investing officer, RPSG Capital Ventures, said, “Sambit’s coming on board as a partner is a matter of great delight for us. He is a marketing leader with an excellent record of building brands from the ground up. At RPSG Capital Ventures, our vision is to support D2C evolution by providing necessary funding and know-how support to sustainable consumer, fashion, and lifestyle brands. We have been consciously backing high-potential start-ups that display very strong brand power. That’s where Sambit’s extensive experience will help us add value to our existing brands as well as to the brands that we aim to support in the times to come.”