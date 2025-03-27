Ex-Ogilvy Harish Shetty joins Buzzlab as Client Services Director

Buzzlab, the content-led growth consulting firm has announced the appointment of Harish Shetty as client services director. Harish, who was previously a management supervisor at Ogilvy has over 12 years of experience in advertising, brand marketing and integrated campaigns to the team.

In the past, Harish has worked with agencies like L&K Saatchi & Saatchi, Famous Innovations, and MullenLowe Lintas Group across strategic brand growth and cross-platform marketing.

Speaking of his new role, Harish Shetty, client services director at Buzzlab said, "I didn’t choose advertising—advertising chose me, and I couldn’t be more grateful. Somewhere along the way, I found my passion for data-driven marketing, and that’s been the driving force behind everything I do. The real thrill comes from seeing how ideas translate into measurable impact. What’s even more exciting is how today’s young agencies are redefining the space—bringing bold, creative thinking backed by real numbers. Brands, too, are evolving; they’re no longer just advertisers, they’re speaking the language of creators—engaging, storytelling, and building communities rather than just selling. And that’s exactly what excites me about Buzzlab. It’s a place where creativity meets strategy, where big ideas don’t just stay ideas—they turn into measurable outcomes. I feel genuinely energized by this shift in the creative and media landscape, and I couldn’t have asked for a better place than Buzzlab to be part of this shift."

Sindhu Biswal, founder & CEO of Buzzlab added, "Harish brings solid experience of operations, strategy, client management and principles of legacy ad giants. I loved it when he mentioned “I want to unlearn whatever I have learnt till date, challenge all playbooks and build a new form of advertising company”

Sushant Sadamate, co-founder & COO of Buzzlab further added, “At Buzzlab, we believe in leaders who do not just strategize but roll up their sleeves and make things happen. Harish brings an incredible mix of experience, creativity and executional excellence. His ability to inspire confidence in clients while delivering standout campaigns will be a game changer for us”.