Ex-POCO India Head Himanshu Tandon joins CMF by Nothing as VP of Business

London-based technology company Nothing today announced the appointment of Himanshu Tandon as vice president of business of its sub-brand CMF. In this role, he will oversee global strategy, growth, and go-to-market execution, with India positioned as a global hub for expansion.

With CMF's global marketing operations recently relocated to India, the country has emerged as a strategic hub for the brand’s international growth. In line with this vision, the appointment of Himanshu Tandon - a seasoned leader who played a pivotal role in scaling POCO - brings the expertise and strategic insight to accelerate CMF’s growth and establish India as the launchpad for its global expansion.

Carl Pei, CEO of Nothing, said: “We created CMF to address a gap in the mass-market consumer tech segment, which had become predictable, uninspiring, and overly focused on specs at the expense of the user experience. CMF brings innovation and thoughtful design while delivering an uncompromised experience in a segment where shortcuts have been too common. The market response has been overwhelmingly positive, highlighting the brand’s potential. Himanshu’s proven success in the industry, makes him the ideal leader to drive CMF forward. His strategic insight and deep knowledge of the industry will be instrumental in shaping CMF’s next phase of growth.”

Himanshu Tandon, VP of Business of CMF, said: “Nothing has been one of the most exciting and disruptive forces in the tech industry over the last decade, standing out for its design innovation and willingness to challenge the status-quo. What excites me most about CMF is how it has evolved into a brand that genuinely speaks the language of today’s youth. In this role, my goal is to help CMF become a cultural keystone for Gen Z and young consumers worldwide. It’s an incredible opportunity to join a team that thrives on breaking boundaries, and I’m thrilled to begin this next chapter with CMF.”

Himanshu Tandon brings over eight years of senior leadership experience. Most recently, he served as country head at POCO India (Xiaomi Group), where he was the driving force behind the brand’s rise. His achievements have earned him recognition including Times 40 Under 40, Tech Personality of the Year 2023, and Economic Times Most Promising Leader of Asia.