Ex-Razorpay VP Kumar Amit joins Castler as Co-founder & COO

Castler, India's largest digital escrow platform, has announced that Kumar Amit, the former VP of business development at Razorpay, has joined the company as co-founder & chief operating officer (COO). Amit, an alumnus of the Chicago Booth School of Business, has over 20 years of work experience and will be responsible for Growth, Marketing, Operations, and Compliance at Castler.
The addition of Kumar Amit to Castler's leadership team is a significant boost for the company, as he brings with him a wealth of experience in the fintech industry. During his tenure at Razorpay, Amit was instrumental in scaling the business 100x. He formulated and deployed transformational business strategies that led to increased performance, profitability, and business growth. Amit also led Razorpay at various forums, including the Digital India Mission, Niti Aayog, MieTy, PMO, Economic Times Masterclass, Delhi School of Economics, and Singapore Fintech Festival.
"As Castler crosses the Zero-To-One stage and enters the 1X-to-100X stage, it was important for us to consolidate our management bandwidth with the highest quality leaders. Amit has been one of the best operators in the Fintech space over the last 10 years and played a massive role in Razorpay's growth. Amit's extensive experience in enterprise business and working with regulators and government bodies will enable Castler to reach new heights. His diverse experience across the fintech space will play a vital role in Castler's growth journey to 100X scale while building the rails of good governance with responsible growth at Castler." said Vineet Singh, Founder & CEO of Castler.
Speaking on his appointment as co-founder & COO, Castler, Kumar Amit said, "I am thrilled to join Castler and be a part of its pioneering efforts to bring transparency and trust to the digital economy through its innovative escrow banking solutions and other products. With new regulations and increasing demand for seamless and secure transactions, Castler is poised for tremendous growth, and I am excited to be a part of this journey. I look forward to working with the team to scale the business, drive innovation, and build strong partnerships with clients and stakeholders."