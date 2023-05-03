Ex-Razorpay VP Kumar Amit joins Castler as Co-founder & COO

"As Castler crosses the Zero-To-One stage and enters the 1X-to-100X stage, it was important for us to consolidate our management bandwidth with the highest quality leaders. Amit has been one of the best operators in the Fintech space over the last 10 years and played a massive role in Razorpay's growth. Amit's extensive experience in enterprise business and working with regulators and government bodies will enable Castler to reach new heights. His diverse experience across the fintech space will play a vital role in Castler's growth journey to 100X scale while building the rails of good governance with responsible growth at Castler." said Vineet Singh, Founder & CEO of Castler.