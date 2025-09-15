Ex-Reckitt executive Ruchika Sharma joins Danone as Head of Consumer Marketing

Danone has appointed Ruchika Sharma as the head of consumer marketing. She shared the appointment through a LinkedIn post.

Prior to this, Sharma worked at Reckitt as senior global brand manager for about five years.

In the past, she has worked with Abbott, Mars, Whirpool Corporation and 3M India.

She is a marketing professional with 13 years of experience in healthcare, OTC, and consumer brands, driving brand growth, innovation, and market expansion across Reckitt, Abbott, Mars, and Whirlpool. She led OTC brands Digene & Brufen at Abbott, delivering market share gains through impactful 360° campaigns.