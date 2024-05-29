Ex-Sharechat executive Sagar Gaonkar joins Eloelo as chief technology officer

Commenting on the appointment, Saurabh Pandey, founder and CEO Eloelo said, “We are thrilled to welcome Sagar as our Chief Technology Officer for advancing our mission of being the Digital Companion for India’s youth via Interactive streaming & games. His deep understanding of the live streaming industry aligns perfectly with our focus on building a vertical social entertainment platform focused on live streaming across video & audio. Sagar's expertise will be pivotal in scaling our platform and enhancing both user & creator experience.”