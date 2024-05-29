Ex-Sharechat executive Sagar Gaonkar joins Eloelo as chief technology officer

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Before joining Eloelo, Gaonkar was a key member of the core teams at ShareChat and Disney+ Hotstar.
Eloelo, a homegrown live social media platform, announces the appointment of Sagar Gaonkar as its new chief technology officer (CTO). With over sixteen years of video streaming and OTT technology expertise, Gaonkar will spearhead innovation, technological strategy, and compliance at Eloelo.
He brings a wealth of experience from his previous roles at ShareChat and Disney+ Hotstar. At ShareChat, he excelled as an engineer lead, driving product conceptualisation and technical initiatives for Live streaming. His tenure at Hotstar and 100ms further solidified his reputation as a leader in the live streaming domain.
Commenting on the appointment, Saurabh Pandey, founder and CEO Eloelo said, “We are thrilled to welcome Sagar as our Chief Technology Officer for advancing our mission of being the Digital Companion for India’s youth via Interactive streaming & games. His deep understanding of the live streaming industry aligns perfectly with our focus on building a vertical social entertainment platform focused on live streaming across video & audio. Sagar's expertise will be pivotal in scaling our platform and enhancing both user & creator experience.”
Speaking about joining Eloelo app, Sagar Gaonkar expressed his delight and added, ”Joining Eloelo during a time of rapid growth in live streaming in India is incredibly exciting. I am deeply inspired by Saurabh’s mission to create a secure and interactive Digital third place for India. My focus will be on expediting feature rollouts, enhancing platform stability, and ensuring a seamless and secure experience for our users & creators.”