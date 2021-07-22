Ex Swiggy VP Sandeep Mina joins Dukaan as COO

Dukaan, a leading SaaS platform that helps first time internet entrepreneurs to open a digital storefront, today announced that Sandeep Mina has joined the organization as the Chief Operating Officer with effect from July 1, 2021. Previously he was the Vice President of Monetisation at India's leading on-demand delivery platform Swiggy. He also held the role of Vice President of Supply at Swiggy before leading monetisation for the organisation. At Dukaan, Sandeep will lead strategy and operations for optimizing the adoption of the platform, building a strong revenue path and elevating the growth of the organisation.